PICS: Nani, Nazriya Nazim keep it basic yet stylish for Ante Sundaraniki success party; Nivetha Thomas attends

Nani's recently released film Ante Sundaraniki, directed by Vivek Athreya and co-starring Nazriya Nazim, has been receiving a good response from the audiences. The film is being hailed for the comic timing, unique love story and performances by lead actors. The team is super thrilled about the blockbuster success and are very happy too.

To celebrate the success of the film, the team held a success party yesterday evening in Hyderabad. The success party was attended by Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Nivetha Thomas, Nadhiya and Tanvi Ram, among others.

While Nani opted all black semi formal look, Nazriya was all smiles as she posed with the director in a blue floral dress. Nivetha Thomas, a close friend of Nani, also attended the party in black pants and a matching coat.

The leads of the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, Nani and Nazriya Nazim were recently spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad on the first day of their film release.

Ante Sundaraniki is helmed by Vivek Athreya and backed by the popular production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Besides these two leads, Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others will also play pivotal roles in the film. Ante Sundaraniki will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and as Aha Sundara in Malayalam on June 10th.

Adding on, Nani also has Srikanth Odela's much-awaited drama, Dasara lined up for release. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in the mass entertainer