PICS: Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan enjoy a yacht ride in Dubai, prove to be new BFFs in town

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan have been among the top divas of Tamil cinema for a long time, owing to their successful and exciting careers over the years. Recently, both actresses were spotted together in a rare moment, getting photographed together.

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan get clicked on a yacht ride

Taking to their official social media handles, Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan shared a collaborative post as they spent an evening together. Both actresses were seen enjoying a fun yacht ride, soaking in the sunset rays, and living in the moment.

While Nayanthara donned a black outfit paired with white shades, Trisha complemented her contemporary look by styling a black top with a leather jacket and blue-tinted shades.

Watch the pictures here:

Nayanthara and Trisha are currently vacationing in Dubai, where they spent time together. The actresses were seen enjoying a serene sunset over the sea, embracing the tranquility with a touch of glamour.

The pictures surfaced online amid past rumours that suggested the two actresses were once considered rivals. In the past, tabloid reports from 2008 often pitted Nayanthara and Trisha against each other, with fan groups frequently clashing as well. However, both actresses had earlier dismissed these claims.

Following years of such speculation, the actresses have now come together for a picturesque moment, marking a rare public appearance together.

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Nayanthara is next set to appear in Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming period gangster action film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

The Billa actress plays the role of Ganga in the film, alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria as co-leads.

Looking ahead, the actress has several projects in the pipeline, including Dear Students, co-starring Nivin Pauly; the Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer Patriot; Hi, and more. She is also expected to collaborate with Mammootty in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is expected to next appear alongside Suriya in the fantasy action film Karuppu. Additionally, she also has Vishwambhara, in which she stars with Chiranjeevi.

ALSO READ: 5 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Kichcha Sudeepa’s Mark dub to Randam Mukham