PICS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twin & look perfect as they go on divine journey in Mumbai
Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared a series of pics with girlfriend Nayanthara. Both can be seen twinning in white outfits and holding each other's hand as they walked in the temple. The lady superstar looks extremely beautiful in white salwar kameez and bhindi. They definitely look like a match made in heaven, perfect and full of love.
Well, looks like it was a wishlist for both to go together and seek blessings as Vignesh marked tick. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, "Blessings all the way from Shirdi Mumbadevi. Maha Lakshmi temple, Sidhi vinayak #godbless #dussehra #ayudhapooja #saraswathipooja #blessings."
A few days ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh went to Mumbai. The actress hacked her boyfriend's phone and shared a mesmerising selfie in a white dress to wish fans happy Dussehra.
It is not known whether the couple are in Mumbai for vacation or workation. But reportedly, Nayanthara went to Mumbai for the shooting for her upcoming film with director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is tentaively titled Lion.