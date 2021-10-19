PICS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twin & look perfect as they go on divine journey in Mumbai

Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan went on a divine journey in Mumbai and seeked blessings at various famous Hindu temples. From Shiridi to Sidhi Vinayak, the couple took blessings looking like a perfect couple. The director shared pics on social media from their spiritual journey and we are all hearts for it.

Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared a series of pics with girlfriend Nayanthara. Both can be seen twinning in white outfits and holding each other's hand as they walked in the temple. The lady superstar looks extremely beautiful in white salwar kameez and bhindi. They definitely look like a match made in heaven, perfect and full of love.

Well, looks like it was a wishlist for both to go together and seek blessings as Vignesh marked tick. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, "Blessings all the way from Shirdi Mumbadevi. Maha Lakshmi temple, Sidhi vinayak #godbless #dussehra #ayudhapooja #saraswathipooja #blessings."