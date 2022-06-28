Photos: Nayanthara clicked in her car in Mumbai amidst shoot for Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan

After enjoying her exotic honeymoon with husband Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara is back to the bay. The Lady Superstar has also resumed work. She was recently clicked in Mumbai as she was in the maximum city to film Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited film Jawan.

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Deepak Reddy’s directorial Manasanamaha becomes 1st Telugu short film to enter Guinness Book of World Records