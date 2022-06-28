Photos: Nayanthara clicked in her car in Mumbai amidst shoot for Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan

Nayanthara is back to work after her honeymoon with Vignesh Shivan in Thailand. The Lady Superstar was recently papped in Mumbai as she was in the city to shoot Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 28, 2022 03:08 PM IST  |  9.3K
Nayanthara papped in Mumbai
Photos: Nayanthara clicked in her car in Mumbai amidst shoot for Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

After enjoying her exotic honeymoon with husband Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara is back to the bay. The Lady Superstar has also resumed work. She was recently clicked in Mumbai as she was in the maximum city to film Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited film Jawan. 

Check out the pictures below:

nayanthara_in_mumbai_1.jpeg

nayanthara_in_mumbai_2.jpeg

nayanthara_in_mumbai_3.jpeg

nayanthara_in_mumbai_4.jpeg

nayanthara_in_mumbai_5.jpeg

Also Read: Deepak Reddy’s directorial Manasanamaha becomes 1st Telugu short film to enter Guinness Book of World Records

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!