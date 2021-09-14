PICS: Nayanthara celebrates mom’s birthday with fiancee Vignesh Shivan: Godbless you & golden heart

The prolific southern actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with her mother along with her fiancee Vignesh Shivan. The picture has been going viral on social media. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared the photo as he wished Nayanthara’s mom. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to you dearest omana Kurian ammu. Godbless you and your golden heart”. Vignesh added several red hearts in the caption. Nayanthara is sporting a grey outfit in the image. In one of the pictures, Vignesh is standing alongside Nayanthara and her mother whilst hugging them.

Reportedly, Nayanthara is currently filming for her latest venture alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The much-anticipated film is directed by Atlee, who has previously delivered several blockbusters in Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay. Atlee’s last directorial venture ‘Bigil’ registered a remarkable box office success and turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. Atlee is making his maiden Hindi film with . Atlee and Nayanthara have previously worked together in ‘Bigil’. Reportedly the film is being shot in Pune currently for a 10-day schedule. Atlee is known to be combining action with drama in films like ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’.

Take a look at the post:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been in a romantic relationship for several years. While promoting her recent film Netrikann on a television show last month, Nayanthara talked about her engagement ring. The actress spoke in Tamil, “This is an engagement ring”. On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Netrikann, a remake of the Korean film Blind. It was directed by Milind Rau. She will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. The actress also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Atlee, Godfather, and Gold lined up.

Also Read| Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara to pair up for Alphonse Puthren film?