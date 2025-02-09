PICS: Nayanthara returns to Mollywood, starts shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s project with Mammootty and Mohanlal

Nayanthara is all set to make her comeback in Mollywood after nearly three years. That’s right! After her 2022 film Gold, she will star in Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming multi-starrer. The movie will also mark Mammootty and Mohanlal’s reunion after almost 18 years.

On Sunday, the makers took to their social media handles to share an exciting update. They announced that Lady Superstar has joined them on the sets of the film in Kochi. They also released a video where Nayanthara was seen interacting with her co-star Mammootty and director Mahesh Narayanan.

Soon after the photos and video went viral, fans took to the comment section and wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER COMBO."

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Mammootty have collaborated on several films before including Thaskara Veeran and Rappakal in 2005. Later, they reunited for Bhaskar the Rascal in 2015 and Puthiya Niyamam in 2016.

Take a look at the posts below:

According to OnManorama, the film is currently in its fourth schedule, with shooting taking place in Kochi. Recently, key scenes featuring Revathi were completed. This big-budget project boasts a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and several other renowned actors.

The shoot initially began in Sri Lanka, followed by schedules in Sharjah and Azerbaijan. The team later returned to Sri Lanka for the fourth phase. The next schedule is set to take place in Delhi, where crucial scenes with Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Revathi will be filmed. The ensemble cast also includes Rajeev Menon, Danish Husain, Ranji Panicker, Sanal Aman, Shaheen Siddique, Darshana Rajendran, and Zarin Shihab.

Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming thriller marks his most ambitious project so far. He has directed films like CU Soon, Take Off, Malik, and Ariyippu and also worked as a cinematographer for Malayankunju. With multiple international schedules, the film’s completion timeline remains uncertain.

Mammootty’s next film, Bazooka, featuring Gautham Menon, is set for release on April 10, 2025. Mohanlal’s Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, arrives on March 27, 2025, with Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in key roles. Nayanthara will also appear in the Test alongside R Madhavan and Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.