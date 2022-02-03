PICS: Nayanthara spotted leaving in her car post shoot of Chiranjeevi's Godfather in Hyderabad

The shooting of South superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming flick Godfather is underway in Hyderabad. It is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. He will be seen in and as Godfather and fans cannot keep calm to know what is in store for them. The film marks the 153rd movie of the Sye Raa actor and is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films. It seems like actress Nayanthara has joined Chiranjeevi for the film as the paparazzi caught her in Hyderabad after shooting.

In the photos, Nayanthara was seen in her car as she stepped out post-shooting of Godfather. However, the actress did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi. In the photographs, she was wearing minimal makeup and left her hair loose. Nayanthara is playing the lead role in the film. Tipped to be a high intense political action drama, the shooting of Godfather began last year. According to a few reports, Chiranjeevi has already shot some breath-taking action sequences.

Take a look:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan will make an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. The shooting for the same will soon start in Hyderabad. A source close to the film told, “Salman’s special role is dynamic and he allotted 5 to 7 days for the shoot as of now. The makers have curated several larger-than-life moments keeping his aura in mind. Godfather is being positioned as a Pan India film.” The entire unit of Godfather is currently supremely excited to have two of the biggest superstars ever share the screen-space for the first time.

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in lead with Prithviraj in a special turn.

