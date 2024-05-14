PICS: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan set out on religious tour; visit Bhagavati Kumari Amman and Thiruchendur Murugan temples

One of the most loved couples in the South Entertainment Industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, were spotted offering prayers in temples of Tamil Nadu. Read the whole story to know more!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in religious avatar

Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan from their recent temple visit. They visited the Bhagavati Kumari Amman temple on May 13 and Thiruchendur Murugan temple on May 14.

The couple donned ethnic looks as they visited temples to seek blessings. From the visuals going viral on social media, it appears that the duo were not accompanied by their twin sons on this particular trip.

Nayanthara opted for a cotton red kurta-palazzo set with a matching dupatta. The diva tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with a simple but elegant gold watch and small studs on her ears.

For the second look, the Villu actress opted for a soft Cyan, full-sleeve Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta. Nayanthara kept her hair in a bun again this time and went for only small stud earrings.

On the other side, Vignesh Shivan was seen wearing a mundu on the first day and for the second look, he opted for a white kurta-pant set.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan photos from recent temple visit

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding

After dating for seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in the year 2022 in the presence of close family and friends. The duo welcomed twin sons the same year through surrogacy and are currently enjoying parenthood.

Nayanthara upcoming movies

Last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, Nayanthara has several exciting projects in the pipeline—the first to release in S. Sashikanth's Tamil movie, The Test.

Apart from the Jawan actress, the film features R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. While a release date is not confirmed, the film is anticipated to arrive on the big screen sometime this year.

Currently, the Bigil actress is occupied in filming Mannangatti: Since 1960, alongside Yogi Babu. Directed and written by YouTuber Dude Vicky, the production work of the film is reportedly completed.

