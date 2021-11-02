PICS: Nivetha Thomas paints the town red in turtleneck dress as she rings in 26th birthday

Popular actress Nivetha Thomas is celebrating her 26th birthday. The actress took to her social media and shared a series of pictures as she rang in her birthday. Nivetha looks striking in a red turtleneck dress and black boots with her vivacious smile, which adds oomph to the birthday look.

Sharing the pics, Nivetha welcomed her mid-20s in style as she wrote, "Hello 26." Nivetha known for simplicity, chose her birthday dress a very casual yet made sure to stand out with the red colour. With statement earrings and minimal makeup but bright red lipstick, the actress looks gorgeous as always. The birthday girl has painted the town in red and made sure to grab the eyeballs. The V actress left no stone unturned for us to stop crushing over her stunning pictures.

Nivetha Thomas is known for impeccable performances in films like Ninnu Kori, Gentleman, Darbar and many others. She also made a name for herself as a versatile actress, who can pull off any role with elan and credibility. Today, as she is celebrating her 26th birthday, social media is filled with wishes from fans and co-peers.

On the work front, Nivetha received the biggest hit of 2021 with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Her acting in the movie got critically acclaimed. She is currently filming for the Telugu remake of the South Korean action-comedy Midnight Runners (2017) co-starring Regina Cassandra. The movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and bankrolled by Suresh Productions.