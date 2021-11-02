PICS: Nivetha Thomas paints the town red in turtleneck dress as she rings in 26th birthday

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:54 PM IST  |  23.6K
   
Nivetha Thomas rings in 26th birthday
PICS: Nivetha Thomas paints the town red in turtleneck dress as she rings in 26th birthday
Advertisement

Popular actress Nivetha Thomas is celebrating her 26th birthday. The actress took to her social media and shared a series of pictures as she rang in her birthday. Nivetha looks striking in a red turtleneck dress and black boots with her vivacious smile, which adds oomph to the birthday look. 

Sharing the pics, Nivetha welcomed her mid-20s in style as she wrote, "Hello 26." Nivetha known for simplicity, chose her birthday dress a very casual yet made sure to stand out with the red colour. With statement earrings and minimal makeup but bright red lipstick, the actress looks gorgeous as always. The birthday girl has painted the town in red and made sure to grab the eyeballs. The V actress left no stone unturned for us to stop crushing over her stunning pictures.

 

Nivetha Thomas is known for impeccable performances in films like Ninnu Kori, Gentleman, Darbar and many others. She also made a name for herself as a versatile actress, who can pull off any role with elan and credibility. Today, as she is celebrating her 26th birthday, social media is filled with wishes from fans and co-peers. 

Also Read: 5 photos of Nivetha Thomas to prove she is a natural beauty

On the work front, Nivetha received the biggest hit of 2021 with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Her acting in the movie got critically acclaimed. She is currently filming for the Telugu remake of the South Korean action-comedy Midnight Runners (2017) co-starring Regina Cassandra. The movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

Advertisement

Credits: Nivetha Thomas Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All