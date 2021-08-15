PICS: Pawan Kalyan is all swag in mundu & shirt as he gets papped after hoisting national flag in Mangalagiri

Actor turn politician Pawan Kalyan is back in Hyderabad after hoisting the national flag in Mangalagiri on 75th Independence Day. The actor was spotted wearing a white shirt and mundu. One can see in the photos, Pawan Kalyan is all smiles as he reaches Hyderabad.

Thousands of party workers and his followers were a part of today's event to celebrate the 75 years of freedom. The Vakeel Saab actor hoisted the tri-colour flag and also extended his warm wishes on Independence Day 2021. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is grabbing all the attention over his upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak.

The makers released the first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan today, on Augusy 15 and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Pawan Kalyan is back and looks powerful as ever in the first teaser.

Meanwhile, check out his photos below:

Trivikram Srinivas has penned the script of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera while National award winner Naveen Nooli is on the edit.

Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film on a grand scale under Sitara Entertainments banner. Nithya Menen will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan and Filmmaker Sagar K Chandra is wielding the megaphone for Bheemla Nayak.

