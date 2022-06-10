PICS: Pawan Kalyan makes stylish entry at Ante Sundaraniki pre-release event; Nazriya Nazim, Nani look perfect

As Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki is gearing up for grand release, the makers hosted a big pre-release event, which took place yesterday night in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, the power star of Tollywood, attended the event as chief guest. The actor, who usually appears in a white mundu or kurta, made a stylish entry in a casual look. The actor looked handsome in a basic black tee and blue jeans with a long moustache.

Nani and Nazriya Nazim along with other cast and crew also made their presence at the event. Nani opted for a green shirt with black jeans, a rugged beard and a long hairstyle. Nazriya Nazim, the Mollywood actress, who is the leading lady of Ante Sundaraniki, slipped into a yellow saree and looked beautiful.

Opening up about the world of Ante Sundaraniki, Nani adds, "Our film has the vibe of Notebook meets When Harry Met Sally. And those are two of my favorite rom coms too. I love Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge too."

Nani & Nazriya Nazim will appear as lovebirds Sundar and Leela Thomas in the forthcoming romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki. The film also marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim in Tollywood.

Billed to be an out-and-out comedy, the venture will reach cinema halls on June 10. The film star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in pivotal roles. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this rom-com is bankrolled under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. Ante Sundaraniki will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and as Aha Sundara in Malayalam.