PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gives best styling trick as she teams denim dress with white ankle boots

Pooja Hegde leaves us amazed with her impeccable looks and phenomenal fashion sense, every time she steps out. Continuing the trend, Beast actress made several heads turn as she was clicked in Mumbai today. She looked gorgeous in a short denim dress. Her work mode attire was accessorised with delicate jewellery. The star went for hoop earrings and butterfly pendant to go with the outfit. Her hair and makeup were also on point.

Coming to her work update, Pooja Hegde will next be seen opposite Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast. The makers of this forthcoming dark comedy unveiled the thrilling trailer of the flick a few days ago.

The preview starts with a mall hijack and among the captives is a well-trained spy, who is played by Vijay. How the protagonist takes control of this unexpected situation makes for an intriguing storyline. The clip also includes some nerve-wracking action sequences, which highlight the ferocious avatar of Vijay in the film.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, this highly awaited project will release in theatres on 13 April. Accompanying the lead pair, this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will also star Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for Beast and Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. R. Nirmal is the editor for Vijay’s next.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde will also be a part of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. She will be seen doing a special cameo in Koratala Siva’s action flick that will also star Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead.

