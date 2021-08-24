PICS: Pooja Hegde dazzles in yellow traditional look at airport after wrapping up Vijay's Beast shoot

Pooja Hegde was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Chennai after wrapping a schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. She is the leading lady of the film. The actress created a new fashion statement as she went all traditional by donning a yellow suit with a matching dupatta and juttis. Pooja looks beautiful and we are all hearts for this airport look. The actress is also giving out major fashion cues on how to ace traditional look anywhere.

Paps also interacted with Pooja Hegde. The actress spoke about working with Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and said it feels good to be working with him. Major scenes were filmed in this Chennai schedule and reportedly the team will fly to Russia for an action packed schedule.

Pooja Hegde is making comeback to Tamil industry after 9 years with Beast. The actress made her acting debut with Mysskin's 'Mugamoodi' in 2012, but never acted in Tamil movies after that.

Apart from this, Pooja has bunch of movies lined up in various lingual industries. She has the much-awaited period romantic movie Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, which is set to release for Makar Sankranti. She is also working on the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja is also awaiting the release of Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.