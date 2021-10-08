PICS: Pooja Hegde dishes out major style inspiration as she stuns in a black & white corset

Apart from acing roles in films and television, actors in the entertainment industry also serve as major inspiration when it comes to fashion and styling. The latest example in this regard is the beautiful south actress Pooja Hegde who took to social media a few hours back and stunned netizens with her top-notch style game.

A few hours back, Pooja took to her Instagram space and posted a couple of gorgeous pictures on her feed. In the pictures shared by the Radhe Shyam actress, she can be seen sporting a pretty-looking full-sleeved white top. But the star piece of the look that completely stole the show was a black corset piece that ticked all the right points. Corsets, although a statement styling piece, can be tricky to carry off with confidence and grace. However, Pooja is seen rocking the outfit, and that too with panache. Pooja’s makeup was on fleek, while she wrapped up the look with open hair. Sharing the pictures on the gram, Pooja captioned the post with “Outta my way”.

As soon as the stunner shared the pictures on Instagram, fans flooded her posts with likes and comments. Many fans dropped red heart emojis, heart eyes, and fire emojis.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty, including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release for Sankranthi 2022. She is also awaiting the release of the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni on October 8. The actress is also busy shooting for the Tamil film, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. Pooja also has two Hindi movies named Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan.