PICS: Pooja Hegde gets a surprise from paps as she is spotted at airport in casual attire with Dior bag

Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses of this generation. The actress is not only known for her movies, but also for her beauty, charm and fashion. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in causal yet trendy attire, which we totally love it.

In the photos, one can see Pooja looking stunning in baggy wide-leg pants with a multicoloured top, leaving her tresses open and subtle makeup. The actress nailed the airport look to perfection and we took notes.

Pooja is also loved by fans for her kind and down to earth nature, which we guess paps also admire too. Paparazzi, who came to click her at the airport, surprised with a cake to make her day. Looks like they indeed did made her day as she was in all smiles. Pooja also took a group photo with paps and shared it on her Instagram to thank them for such a kind gesture.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has pan Indian film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. She will also be seen in the Telugu film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The actress is awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja Hegde is making her Tamil debut with the Vijay starrer Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.