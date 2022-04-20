PICS: Pooja Hegde gives cues to nail the off-duty look; Sizzles in a multi-colored dress in Mumbai

Stunner Pooja Hegde has her hands full with projects from the South, as well as Bollywood. Her B-town commitments bring her to Mumbai quite often and her fans love to see the div off-screen in chic ensembles. Once again, the Radhe Shyam actress was clicked in the maximum city recently. She posed in a multi-colored short dress and accessorized the look with black heels and hoop earrings. As per usual, the Beast star looked ravishing in her latest evening attire.

Talking about the latest update from her work, it is speculated that the star will be doing a special number in the much-awaited laughter ride, F3: Fun and Frustration. As per our sources, "Pooja is currently shooting for a special dance number alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej and it is going to be a sizzling number. To be one of the highlights, the song is expected to break records. She is super excited as her dance number with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam had set the internet on fire".

Check out the pictures below:

Being made under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, the project's core cast has some biggies like Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. Apart from the leads, F2 will also feature Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad in a hilarious role and Sonal Chauhan will be doing a small character in the comedy flick.

Furthermore, Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a village belle Neelambari in Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi fronted Acharya.

She also has Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus in her kitty.

