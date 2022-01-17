PICS: Pooja Hegde gives fashion & fitness inspiration in a cool gym look as she's spotted post workout

Pooja Hegde got spotted in Mumbai at the gym post-workout session. She opted for a super cool yet stylish attire for the gym. The actress dressed in a black top paired up with matching tights. She tied her top into a knot and flaunted toned abs. Pooja completed the look with a Dior bag around her waist and a black sneaker.

She is seen leaving her hair open and keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols. Pooja also posed for the paps with a cool hand sign. The actress is giving out major fashion and fitness inspiration.

Check out pics here:

Pooja Hegde loves her workout session and never misses it. She is often clicked outside the gym. Even on her vacation, the actress makes it a point to exercise and keep herself fit. The actress constantly shares her workout videos on social media too and they garner a wide range of attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film got postponed from January 14 due to COVID-19 and theatres shut down in the nation.

The actress also has Koratala Siva directorial venture Acharya lined up with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film which was slated to release on February 4, got postponed with a new release date on April 1, 2022.