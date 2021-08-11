PICS: Pooja Hegde is a happy 'pilates girl'; Rakul Preet Singh 'flies high' with breathtaking yoga pose

Pooja Hegde is an avid fitness freak, who does yoga, pilates, boxing and heavy lifts to stay healthy. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi outside her pilates class in Mumbai. The actress can be seen flaunting her bright smile, donned in a blue pilates girl printed tank tee, black shorts and customised her name letters PH cap. Pooja is a total cutie as she poses in no-makeup look for the cameras.

Rakul Preet Singh and fitness does not need an introduction. she is one such actress who can never stay without working out, be it Sundays or on vacation. Today, the actress shared a photo of herself doing a mesmerising yoga asana with so much ease and perfection. With one leg on the ground and another in the air, she looks like she is flying high in the sky. The actress wore a blue athleisure outfit by looking fine and fit like always.

On the work front, Pooja is currently filming for the much-awaited period romantic movie Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She is also working on the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja is also awaiting the release of Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress also has Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She is also the leading lady of SSMB28.

Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside , Thank God with Siddharth Malhotra, Attack with John Abraham.