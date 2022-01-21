PICS: Pooja Hegde is a happy 'Pilates Girl'; Rakul Preet Singh slays the gym look as she flaunts toned body

Actresses nowadays love to flaunt their toned physique apart from their acting prowess. They are often seen sweating it out at the gym to get those chiselled abs along with a picture-perfect body. Two of the stars who are on top of their fitness game are Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Rakul Preet Singh was papped outside a gym in Mumbai, wearing a black spaghetti top along with black shorts and neon shoes. The actress chose to tie her hair in a tight bun and looked absolutely ready for workout. Another star who rocked the workout look today was Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde. She wore a blue spaghetti top that read ‘Pilates Girl’ and complemented it with blue sports shoes and a blue handbag. Pooja Hegde looked absolutely in style as she stepped out of the Pilates class.

Check out the pictures below:

Both these actresses are frequently papped in a similar way after a workout session. Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh was seen having a fun time in the city , donning a floral blue dress. She looked a sight-to-behold in the casual yet classy look. These stars always manage to give us fitness goals with their dedication towards the health regime.

Now, talking about their upcoming releases, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in 7 high-budget movies this year including John Abraham starrer Attack, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God among others. Pooja Hegde will share screen space with Prabhas in the highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam. She will also star in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.