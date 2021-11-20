PICS: Pooja Hegde is a happy soul dancing on beach in knot shirt; Aditi Rao Hydari defines royalty in lehenga

Pooja Hegde has dropped other stunning pics from her Maldives dairies. the actress has been blessing our screens with her jaw-dropping fashion outings. Her latest pics from the trip are too hard to miss out on as she looks incredible and gives such happy vibes for the weekend.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a pic from her vacation to the Maldives. She can be seen wearing a striped knot shirt with bikini briefs and dancing on the beach like a happy soul. Such an easy-breezy look.

Meanwhile, the actress has returned to India yesterday from the Maldives and will begin shooting for the Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has yet again left us mesmerized with her ultimate beauty and royalty as she shared a pic in a traditional lehenga. The actress slipped into Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga with a statement gold choker and matching earrings. The white lehenga has a fine golden border, which she paired up with a red patu blouse. She tied her hair into a neat bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a fashion master when it comes to ethnic wear. There is no one who can carry traditional looks with so much grace and aura, that it gives royal feels.