PICS: Pooja Hegde keeps her Pilates look chic in black athleisure
Pooja Hegde brightens up our day with her style statements almost daily and she has done just the same yet again. The star was papped after her workout session as she posed in an all black athleisure. The actress has given us another example as to how to carry a work attire with total panache and we are totally impressed with her latest appearance.
The Beast star has been constantly keeping the fashion police on its toes as even they cannot deny that Pooja Hegde keeps in chic every time. The actress is a firm believer in persistence and makes sure to visit the gym every day.
Check out the pictures below:
Both her fashion and fitness give the star’s supporters a lot of inspiration and motivation. Yesterday, Pooja Hegde was spotted outside her Pilates class donning another chic gym wear. The star was seen in a black crop top paired with pink leggings. Her look was completed with a designer handbag.
Talking about her upcoming releases, Pooja Hegde will next star alongside Prabhas in the highly talked about project Radhe Shyam. The project has been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The actress is also slated to make a special appearance in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. This is another much-awaited film will star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal as leads.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
