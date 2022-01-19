PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks flawless post her pilates session but it's her tiny tote that takes the cake

Yet another day and Pooja Hegde, the fitness freak, didn't miss sweating it out. Today, the actress was spotted in Mumbai post her pilates session. As she came out of the class, the paparazzi captured her and the actress waved at them as she posed for pics. Skipping the athleisure, she opted for comfy and casual attire, which is perfect for the winter weather.

In the pics, Pooja can be seen in a red sweatshirt paired up with black legging and white sneakers. Pooja left her hair open, with no makeup and showed how to carry the look anywhere, from the gym to casual day out. The beauty also carried a small bag and black cat sunglasses with her stylish workout look.

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will feature next alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film, which was scheduled to hit the silver screens on 14 January 2022, got postponed. She will also be a part of Koratala Siva’s latest venture, Acharya. The film will see Megastar Chiranjeevi essaying the titular role and will also feature Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as important cast.

The actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, up for release in 2022.

