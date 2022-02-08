PICS: Pooja Hegde looks chic in latest workout attire and gets papped after Pilates session

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest stars right now with multiple projects and other work commitments. Despite her tight schedule, the actress never skips her workouts. She is frequently papped outside her Pilates class and today was no different. The star was once again spotted after her intense workout session in a crop top and jacket. And yes, she carried a designer bag as part of the ensemble.

Starting her weekend on a powerful note, Pooja Hegde yesterday took to Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her day. She posted a selfie from the car and posed in a pretty white kurta. She mesmerises us with her cute smile. Sharing the picture on her social media account, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Ready for my Monday #letsgo."

Check out the post below:

The actress is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. The makers yesterday released the promo for the first single from the film titled Arabic Kuthu. The clip features music composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Nelson Dilipkumar, lyricist Sivakarthikeyan with a cameo appearance of Thalapathy Vijay. The track will release this Valentine’s Day.

Pooja Hegde will also be working alongside Mahesh Babu in SSMB28. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film went on to floors last week.