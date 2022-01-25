PICS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty as she kept her day out attire winter friendly in a blue sweater & luxe LV bag

It was just another day as Pooja Hegde got spotted. This time it is not at the gym but she stepped out for a day out in Mumbai. Winter is still here and Pooja Hegde showed us how to cover up and stay stylish in this chilled up weather. Her day-out attire is pure winter-style goals and we are definitely taking notes.

Pooja Hegde opted for a blue and white striped sweater, which she paired up with white pants. She kept her look very simple and comfy with no accessories at all. However, the actress did carry an expensive luxe Louis Vuttion Bag, which cost a whopping amount of Rs 6,74,689. The actress has a soft spot for the designer label as this isn't her first tote bag from the luxury brand.

The Radhe Shyam also kept her makeup very simple in nudes. Pooja Hegde's comfy yet stylish look is something which has to be bookmarked as it is perfect for the weather and definitely suits every occasion.

Meanwhile, on work front, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the film which was supposed to release on 14 January but has got postponed. Pooja Hegde will also star in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The film will see Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role along with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

The actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast up for release in 2022 alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

