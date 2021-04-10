PICS: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a monochromatic outfit as she gets papped after dubbing session

Pooja Hegde has an interesting line up of films in her pipeline namely Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and Thalapathy 65 with Vijay.

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses of the South entertainment industry. After delivering the superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun in 2020, the actress has a line up of interesting projects in her kitty. Today, she got papped following a dubbing session in Hyderabad and it goes without saying that she has given us some major fashion cues. As she was surrounded by the shutterbugs, she posed for them for a few clicks and drove off in her car.

In the photos, she can be seen in a knee length monochromatic dress and skin coloured mask. Pooja Hegde made the headlines after it was announced by the makers of Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 that the film will have her as the leading lady. The makers announced the news with a stylish video of the actress. Yesterday, the makers shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets in Georgia while announcing that they have kickstarted the shooting process.

See photos here:

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia aces a floral maxi dress as she attends an event in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Other than Thalapathy 65, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty named Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja also has yet another Tollywood film namely Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni as the male lead. She will be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya, and it is reported that she will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×