PICS: Pooja Hegde looks ultra-glam in body-hugging midi skirt & crop top co-ord set at Radhe Shyam promotions

Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the biggest releases this month. Lead actors of the film, Prabhas and Pooja have been travelling city to city for the promotions of their much-awaited Pan-India project. Earlier today, Pooja was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she arrived for the interviews and se looked drop-dead gorgeous.

One can see in the photos, Pooja opted for a body-hugging midi skirt & crop top co-ord set in green for the interviews today. She accessoried her ultra-glam look with a pair of giant earrings. Her on-point makeup and sleek hair tied in a low ponytail completed the look. Pooja shows us how to dress co-ord set right from brunch to date night out.

Check out the photos below:

Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrops of the 1970s and it has Prabhas playing a palmistry expert. Pooja and Prabhas' chemistry is said to be one of the highlights in the film. Amitabh Bachchan has given voiceover for this film, which boasts of top-notch technical aspects and adds life to the brilliant visuals that are shot in the exotic locales of Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad.

Also Read: Prabhas says Baahubali co-star Sathyaraj is his lucky mascot; Deets Inside

Produced by UV Creations, one of the biggest films, Radhe Shyam is presented by Red Giant Movies. Others in the star cast include Sathyaraj and Jagapathi Babu.