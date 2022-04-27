PICS: Pooja Hegde opts for a comfy orange co-ord outfit as her off-duty look & gets clicked at Mumbai airport

It is no secret that Pooja Hegde keeps travelling to the maximum city for work. Every time the diva is captured at the airport, fans wait to see her latest off-duty look. This time as well, the Radhe Shyam actress garnered attention with her latest outfit of the day. She went for an orange co-ord ensemble, as she was captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The stunner completed the look with white sneakers and light makeup.

Pooja Hegde has been generating a lot of buzz lately in both South and Bollywood. The latest addition to her work commitment is that she is speculated to do a special number in the comedy-drama, F3: Fun and Frustration. Sources revealed recently, "Pooja is currently shooting for a special dance number alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej and it is going to be a sizzling number. To be one of the highlights, the song is expected to break records. She is super excited as her dance number with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam had set the internet on fire". This sequel to the 2019 laughter ride F2 is expected to arrive in cinema halls on 27 May.

Check out the pictures below:

The actress also has other exciting ventures in her kitty. She will be seen as a village belle named Neelambari in Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi-led Acharya. This action drama is set to release on 29 April. Her other movies include superstar Mahesh Babu's untitled venture, SSMB28.

The Beast actress is further occupied with two Bollywood films. She will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

