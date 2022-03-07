PICS: Pooja Hegde papped at airport in comfy look; Malavika Mohanan dazzles in saree at Maaran promotions

Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport and opted for a statement-worthy attire. The actress is seen wearing grey trousers, paired it up with a white crop top and a matching shrug. She completed the airport look with comfy sneakers. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress left her tresses open and opted for minimal make-up as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. 

The beauty has been living a suitcase life as she is juggling between cities promoting her upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as the lead and will hit the theatres on March 11.

Take a look at Pooja's pics here:

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Malavika Mohanan was spotted promoting her upcoming film Maaran, which has Dhanush in lead. The actress slipped into a beautiful traditional look for the promotions. She looked very pretty in a red floral saree with a matching blouse. The actress added simple accessories like a chain, golden jhumkas, and bindi. Malavika has totally left us awestruck with her traditional look and we can't just stop gushing over her.

Check out Malavika's pics here:

Maaran will be released directly on the OTT platform on March 11. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie is directed by Karthick Naren. The film stars Samuthirakani as the antagonist. Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran, Bose Venkat, and Panda Prashanth.

