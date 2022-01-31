PICS: Pooja Hegde papped outside Pilates class, makes a style statement in pink athleisure

All Pooja Hegde fans know that the secret behind that her physique is regular Pilates. The star has been very fluent in attending the session and is also frequently papped in inspiring athleisure. Pooja Hegde was spotted outside her Pilates class donning another chic gym wear. The star was seen in a black crop top and pink leggings.

Pooja Hegde’s latest ensemble also included something from all her previous looks. It was a designer handbag. The actress is often seen in gym and classy airport looks. A couple of hours ago, the star donned a desi ensemble. She looked absolutely stunning in a white desi ensemble. The actress looked radiant with subtle makeup and jhumkas and all we can say is that we are impressed.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from a powerful performer, Pooja Hegde is also considered a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to maintain those toned abs. The star is an absolute perfectionist when it comes to fitness. The actress never misses her workout sessions, despite her overwhelming professional commitments.

Taking about her professional commitments, Pooja Hegde will be starring next in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam. The actress will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the romantic drama. Besides Radhe Shyam, the star will also do a cameo appearance in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. The project will have Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as leads.

