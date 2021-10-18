PICS: Pooja Hegde pulls off an effortless look in printed tee as she is spotted at the airport

Apart from impeccable acting prowess, Pooja Hegde is a fashion diva, who can ace any look, be it casual or traditional. She makes sure to take away our breath with her divine beauty. The star was recently snapped at the airport donning the funkiest printed tee paired with a black legging. Pooja's way of keeping comfort and stylish, a must factor for airport look is conventional.

Pooja was spotted at the Mumbai airport in casual yet super stylish attire. The colourful and artsy grey printed tee complimented well with the leggings and her makeup. Pooja also wears a pair of brown boots and her glowy makeup to match her outfit. The actress looked remarkable and gave us all the cues on how to ace a casual T-shirt to perfection. As printed tees are the new thing in the fashion world, Pooja's way of styling totally deserves attention.

Check out pics here:

On the work front, Pooja is seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released on Dussehra. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release for Sankranthi next year. The actress is also busy shooting for the Tamil film, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. Pooja also has another big budget film with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively referred to as SSMB28.