PICS: Pooja Hegde rocks another workout look in Pink & greets paps outside Pilates class

t is another day at the gym for Pooja Hegde. The paparazzi spotted Radhe Shyam actress outside the gym. The star posed in a pink halter top and cap of the same colour. She completed the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton bag. Pooja Hegde once again managed to nail workout attire, giving us fashion goals. Earlier as well, the Beast star made several heads turn with her choice of sportswear.

Not only gym attire, but the actress recently also sizzled in beachwear . She raised the temperature posing in a white open weave beachwear. This photograph shared on Instagram incorporated the captioned, “And then the sun…set…”

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast will be announcing a major update today at 6 PM. The post has got the fans wondering if it is going to be about the release date or the film’s first single.

Touted to be a black comedy, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on 14 April. The project has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao alongside the leads. Produced by Sun Pictures, music for the project has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Pooja Hegde's fans are also waiting to see the actress in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam on 11 March.