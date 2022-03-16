PICS: Pooja Hegde serves cues on how to dress up for a movie date in a chic look as she gets papped

Pooja Hegde was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to watch a movie at the theatres. The actress looked stunning as always in the casual yet chic outfit, which is perfect for a day out with friends to a movie date with a partner. We decided to take cues from Pooja as we love her fashion for its effortlessly cool vibes and chic casualness.

Pooja Hegde was seen looking like a ray of sunshine, wearing distressed jeans and a yellow crop top. Her white breezy top was perfect for the sunny weather as it's simple, comfy and stylish. With no accessories, she completed the look with brown heels.

For the make-up, the actress opted for pink lips, well-groomed brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and hints of soft blush. She left her tresses open with center-parted and posed for the cameras like a diva.

Take a look at pics here:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is riding high on success as her pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas has received a good response from the audience. Now, the actress is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which is set to hit the screens on April 29. Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film.

The actress is currently also busy shooting for a Tamil movie titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

