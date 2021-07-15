PICS: Pooja Hegde spotted at airport as she returns post Chennai schedule wrap of Beast

  1. Home
One can see, Pooja Hegde is sporting a tie-dye co-ord set that she teamed up with heels. As a responsible citizen, she made sure to cover her face with a mask.
July 15, 2021
Pooja Hegde, who was shooting in Chennai for Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast is back in Mumbai. The actress is back to the bay and was spotted at the airport as she was making her way to the car. One can see, Pooja is sporting a tie-dye co-ord set that she teamed up with heels. As a responsible citizen, Pooja Hegde made sure to cover her face with a mask. Well, Pooja is known for her chic and comfy style statement. However, this time she has left us disappointed with her airport look. Her tie-dye airport look with suede heels has us wondering why she picked it.

The makers had wrapped the first schedule of Beast in Georgia. The team along with lead actors Vijay and Pooja resumed the second schedule of the shoot in Chennai recently. It is to be noted that a few days ago, Pooja Hegde began the dance rehearsal for Beast and also shared a photo on her Instagram. Meanwhile, check out her airport look below: 

Beast is an action thriller written and being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Beast will mark the return of Pooja Hegde in the Tamil film industry. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director. Beast is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

