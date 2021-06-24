PICS: Pooja Hegde spotted in a casual blue pants and red top amid the Mumbai rains

Pooja Hegde was spotted rushing towards her car as it was raining in Mumbai. The cameras managed to capture Pooja.

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. This Kannada beauty made her Telugu debut with Oka Laila Kosam opposite Naga Chaitanya and made her way through to the top with many hit movies with big stars. Pooja charmed the Tollywood audiences with her performances in superhit movies like Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The actress enjoys a huge social media following and often shares fun snippets of her personal and professional lives.

Pooja Hedge, who stays in Mumbai, was recently spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday evening. As it was raining heavily, Pooja couldn’t pose for the camera and quickly rushed to the car. In the latest photos, Pooja can be seen looking all cool in the blue pants and red stripes top with starlight hair and mask. Pooja Hegde definitely knows how to nail each and every outfit and is total fashion goals. Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back to back big budget films in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas for the most awaited film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She is also playing a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite .

