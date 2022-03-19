PICS: Pooja Hegde spotted at gym in athleisure; Aces monotone dressing in a beige pantsuit

Pooja Hegde was spotted at the gym post her pilates session in Mumbai. The actress opted for a black athleisure outfit and looked stunning. She wore black tight slacks and a matching crop top with sneakers. Her brown hair was tightened into a pony as she completed the look with her black and white bag. Well, Pooja sure knows how to catch our attention.

Pooja is a fitness freak and never misses a day without working out. Be it on vacation or weekends, workout, staying fit and healthy is of the utmost importance to the stunner.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics in a monotone look. The actress can be seen slaying the monotone dressing right in a beige pantsuit. The actress slipped into beige pants and paired them up with a crop and jacket of the same colour. With chunks of gold statement accessories, she left her tresses in soft curls and flaunted killer looks in the pics. With dark brows, contour cheeks, natural tone lipstick, she completed the look and made a strong case for monotone dressing yet again.

Pooja Hegde has yet again proved her fashion finesse time and again and has emerged as the style icon of this generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which is set to hit the screens on April 29. The actress is currently also busy shooting for a Tamil movie titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde on her collab with Allu Arjun & Mahesh Babu; Describes Naga Chaitanya, Thalapathy Vijay