PICS: Pooja Hegde spotted in stylish athleisure with expensive LV bag outside pilates class

Pooja Hegde was spotted post pilates class in Mumbai. Keeping up with her sporty and stylish gym looks, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress made heads turn in athleisure as she headed home post-workout. In the pics, one can see, Pooja in printed leggings paired up with pink tee and black jacket. She opted for no-makeup look and left her straight hair open. The actress also accessorised her gym look with big sunglasses and Louis Vuttion Bag.

Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on social media by South and North Indian fans. The actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life on social media, which fans enjoy a lot. Pooja Hegde who is known as the fittest actress has once again left fans in awe of her workout pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film got postponed from January 14 due to COVID-19 and theatres shut down in the nation. She will also star in Koratala Siva’s Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film which was slated to release on February 4, got postponed with a new release date on April 1, 2022.

The actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The film is slated to release in theaters on April 1, 2022.