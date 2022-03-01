PICS: Pooja Hegde steps out in pink athleisure after Pilates class & flaunts her toned physique

Our day does not feel complete without taking notes of Pooja Hegde’s athleisure. This time, the actress decided to go all pink with co-ord gym wear and paired it with pink shoes. She accessorised the ensemble with a designer bag and black sunglasses. Yesterday, the ‘Beast’ star was spotted in Mumbai, post her return from Dubai. The actress attracted a lot of attention for her breezy attire. The star chose a brown tracksuit for her airport look.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ announced that they will be dropping another trailer from the periodic drama on 2 March. The second trailer for the project will be out tomorrow at 3 PM.

The glimpse of the film in December took fans on an unexplored journey of finding love. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be a love-filled mystery of two estranged lovers.

Radha Krishna Kumar has directed this science fiction, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. The much-awaited project starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will reach theatres on 11 March. For the unversed, the movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde will appear in ‘Beast’ alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The actress will also do a cameo in Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’. The social drama has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role along with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Both these projects are also making a lot of noise on social media, just like ‘Radhe Shyam’.

