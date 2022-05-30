PICS: Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, Urvashi Rautela, & others put best fashion foot forward at an event in Chennai

The glamorous south divas, Pooja Hegde, Tamannnah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Hansika Motwani, Dimple Hayathi and others came together for an event in Chennai. The actresses were papped in their best stylish looks as they attended an event in Chennai. While Pooja, Urvashi, and Dimple looked beautiful in saree, Tamannaah, Hansika, and Shraddha made a statement in glamorous gowns.

The divas attended the audio launch of Saravanan Arul's upcoming Tamil film The Legend. The Legend’ apart from Saravanan Arul and Urvashi Rautela, also stars Prabhu, Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Kovai Sarala among others. The music for the movie is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Take a look at pics here:

Recently, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Cannes Film Festival in France. The duo made their best debut in glamorous outfits and became the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline.

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the success of Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is receiving tremendous response from the audiences. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sunil, Ali, Mehreen Pirzada, Pragathi and others. She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Furthermore, Hansika Motwani will also play the lead in U R Jameel’s thriller Maha, backed by Mathi Azhagan under the production company E. Maha. The star Hansika Motwani has also signed another project that will be jointly directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan.

