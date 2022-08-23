PICS: Pooja Hegde's Dior bag accompanies her to gym; Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic look is our go-to festive pick

All Pooja Hegde fans know that she is a total fitness junkie. Whenever the Radhe Shyam star gets a breather from her busy work schedule, she likes to hit the gym. Continuing her fitness journey, the stunner was clicked outside her gym today post an intense workout session. The Acharya actress is known for giving fashion goals, especially when it comes to athleisure. This time as well, she looked absolutely chic in a grey crop top, paired with multicoloured leggings.

As per usual, Pooja Hegde carried a blue Dior bag as part of her ensemble. Her flip-flops also went well with her outfit of the day. Another beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with director Madhur Bhandarkar today. The F3 star was a sight-to-behold in the ethnic avatar with a blue attire.

This coming-of-age feel-good story is set against the backdrop of the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India, Asola Fatepur, and will see Tamannaah Bhatia as a female bouncer in the movie. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in important roles. Locked to be out on the 23rd of September this year, the project will get an OTT release.

On the other hand, the shooting for Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Bhaijaan was underway in Leh-Ladakh recently, and a couple of days back, the co-stars were seen at a private airport together as they returned after completing the schedule. In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. She will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the flick. The drama is going to release on Christmas this year.