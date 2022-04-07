PICS: Pooja Hegde's white monotone look with luxe bag of 3 lakhs is the best date night outfit in Summers

Pooja Hegde is one of the most fashionable actress and well-groomed actresses in the industry. Be it cute dress or powerful pantsuits, the beauty knows how to stand out with every outfit. Today, the actress was papped in Mumbai as she stepped out in a head-to-toe white look and it makes a perfect outfit for a date night.

Pooja Hegde stepped out in an all-white look and we're taking notes. Her look involved a white crop top that she paired with matching white jeans. She kept the look simple with no accessorises and added a pair of white shoes and luxe Louis Vuttion crossbody bag worth over Rs 3 lakhs. Pooja's makeup also deserves some attention. The star kept it minimal with a no-makeup makeup look and tousled straight tresses topped it off.

Check out Pooja Hegde's pics here:

From Louis Vuitton to Gucci, Pooja Hegde has a wide range of extremely stylish but pricey bag collections and she often carries them with every outfit, even with gym looks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is waiting for the release of Tamil movie titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, this highly awaited project will release in theatres on 13 April. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for Beast.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde will also be a part of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. She will be seen doing a special cameo in Koratala Siva’s action flick that will also star Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead.

Also Read: Nayanthara keeps it breezy in yellow crop-top and denims as she gets snapped at Mumbai airport; Video