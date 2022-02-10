PICS: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli get mobbed at airport as they head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:58 AM IST  |  9.3K
   
Radhe Shyam star Prabhas and RRR maker SS Rajamouli were recently mobbed at the airport as they were heading to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue. 

Check out the pictures below:

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
1 minute ago
It's their own paid fan clubs who create such artificial commotions .
0 REPLY