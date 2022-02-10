PICS: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli get mobbed at airport as they head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Radhe Shyam star Prabhas and RRR maker SS Rajamouli were recently mobbed at the airport as they were heading to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue.
Check out the pictures below:
