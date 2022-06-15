PICS: Prabhas looks smart in black formals as he gets clicked at Om Raut's house party amid wedding rumours

Prabhas was spotted in Mumbai at Adipurush's director Om Raut's house for a party along with the cast including Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The pan Indian star skipped his oversized comfy outfits and opted for an all-black formals. He looked sleek and slim as he posed for the cameras along with the Adipurush team.

Prabhas looks quite handsome and seems like he also shed some weight. He looks tall and sleek in an all-black look with rugged beard and matching shoes.

Prabhas was in news a few days ago for his wedding news, which is the most awaited thing in Tollywood. Once again, speculations are doing rounds that the Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year. Reports also suggest that his uncle and senior rebel star Krishnam Raju will announce the same soon.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is based on one of the most loved epics in Indian mythology, which is the Ramayana. Prabhas will appear as Rama in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Suta and Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, playing King Ravana and his screen name will be Lankesh.

The film boasts a huge budget of Rs. 350-400 crore and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under T- Series. The movie is gearing up for a January 2023 release.

He has got a choc-o-bloc schedule with back-to-back releases. The actor is also busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Prabhas is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.