PICS: Prabhas sports black tee & camouflage pants as he gets clicked at airport post Adipurush wrap up

Baahubali star Prabhas was spotted at the airport as he was heading to Hyderabad after wrapping up Adipurush shoot in Mumbai. One can see, the superstar is sporting his comfy black tee and camouflage pants as he gets papped at the airport. Finally, after 103 days of shoot, the makers have wrapped up Adipurush and are looking forward to its grand release.

Meanwhile, director Om Raut posted a fam-jam picture with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram and wrote, "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created."

Take a look:

Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore approx and the magnum opus will be a modern-day retelling of the Ramayana. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan play the main protagonist and the antagonist respectively.

The much-awaited Pan-India project will have VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films.

Besides Adipurush, Prabhas has Prashanth Neel director Salaar. The makers have wrapped the first schedule already and are looking forward to resuming the shoot soon. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead role in the movie.