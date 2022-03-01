PICS: Prabhas spotted in comfy look as he heads to Mumbai for Radhe Shyam trailer launch

Updated on Mar 01, 2022
   
Prabhas spotted in Hyderabad airport as he heads to Mumbai for the grand trailer launch of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The actor opted for a super comfy look in beige pants and a black tee with his signature beanie on the head. He looks super cool and oozes swag in the airport look.

