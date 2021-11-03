PICS: Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Om Raut celebrate as they complete 100 days of shooting Adipurush

Ever since its announcement, Adipurush has been in the news as fans excitedly await the film’s release. The Om Raut directorial has completed 100 days of shooting and it definitely called for celebrations. Raut, and actors Prabhas and Sunny Singh were seen marking the special day with an exciting celebration with the crew of the film. For the unversed, Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the leads is inspired by the mythology of Ramayana. While Prabhas will essay the role of Adipurush, Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Saif will be portraying the role of Lankesh.

Recently, both Saif and Kriti wrapped up the shoot of the film. Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti shared pictures from her wrap up celebration and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption that read, "Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever! Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it! A film I’ll always be extremely proud of!"

Take a look at the photos from the celebrations of 100 days of shooting Adipurush:

Om Raut’s Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and is being made in both Telugu and Hindi. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

