PICS: Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Om Raut celebrate as they complete 100 days of shooting Adipurush

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:00 PM IST  |  7.8K
   
PICS: Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Om Raut celebrate as they complete 100 days of shooting Adipurush
PICS: Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Om Raut celebrate as they complete 100 days of shooting Adipurush
Advertisement

Ever since its announcement, Adipurush has been in the news as fans excitedly await the film’s release. The Om Raut directorial has completed 100 days of shooting and it definitely called for celebrations. Raut, and actors Prabhas and Sunny Singh were seen marking the special day with an exciting celebration with the crew of the film. For the unversed, Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the leads is inspired by the mythology of Ramayana. While Prabhas will essay the role of Adipurush, Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Saif will be portraying the role of Lankesh. 

Recently, both Saif and Kriti wrapped up the shoot of the film. Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti shared pictures from her wrap up celebration and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption that read, "Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!  Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it! A film I’ll always be extremely proud of!"

Take a look at the photos from the celebrations of 100 days of shooting Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and is being made in both Telugu and Hindi. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022. 

ALSO READ: 'It’s a film wrap for Lankesh': Saif Ali Khan celebrates with Om Raut on sets of Prabhas co starrer Adipurush

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani/ Image Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
View All