PICS: Pragya Jaiswal gives glimpse into her isolation as she tested positive second time for COVID-19

On Sunday, Pragya Jaiswal tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The actress also shared that she had mild symptoms and that there is nothing to really worry about. Today, she gave a glimpse into her day three of isolation. Pragya Jaiswal took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse into her isolation with a video and photo.

The actress shared a video capturing the monsoon rain and said it made her happy. She also shared a no-makeup selfie and wrote, After Eternity #nomakeup"

On Sunday, Pragya shared a note to inform her fans about testing positive and wrote, "Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning but I've tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Humble requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last 10 days to pls take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side."

Also Read: Inside PICS: Shruti Haasan celebrates her 'Akka' Akshara's birthday with Kamal Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika