PICS: Pragya Jaiswal makes an appearance in a golden embellished lehenga at an event in Hyderabad

Pragya Jaiswal was papped at an event in Hyderabad last night. The actress looked radiant as ever in a golden embellished lehenga. She glammed up her look with some statement jewellery, makeup and kept her tresses open.

Two days ago as well, the star was spotted in the city for a work meeting. As she was leaving, the paparazzi clicked her in a short black dress. Although it is not known what was the meet about, the fans are eagerly waiting for the actress’ next project announcement.

Meanwhile, Pragya Jaiswal was recently in news for her music video with Salman Khan titled Main Chala. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, this love track marks the lead singers' and the actos' first collaboration. The song left everyone in awe and took social media by storm.

On the work front, Pragya Jaiswal was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the action flick performed exceedingly well at the box office despite being released amid COVID-19 restrictions. The star played an IAS officer in Akhanda. The venture became the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and now it is being remade in Hindi as well with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the lead.

