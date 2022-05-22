PICS: Pranitha Subhash's 'fairytale-like' pregnancy photoshoot

The fans of Pranitha Subhash have been excited for every update about the actress' pregnancy. Ever since the star has announced the news of her firstborn, her supporters have been showering the mommy-to-be with wishes. Recently, the actress posted some beguile pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot. The Hungama 2 star posed in an off-shoulder turquoise gown. She looked absolutely radiant in a white headband. The photos were captioned, "The closest I’ve come to magic".

As she is in the last stage of her journey, Pranitha Subhash celebrated the baby shower recently. She dropped some stills from the celebration on social media, where the mom-to-be glowed in a traditional yellow saree with a pink border. The baby shower look was enhanced with some elegant jewelry and a long gajra. The entire venue for the special day was decorated with Genda flowers.

Check out the pictures below:

Pranitha Subhash's pregnancy news was also revealed with an adorable social media post. She shared some pics with her husband Nithin Raj. The couple was seen flaunting the pregnancy test and sonography report. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony on 31 May 2021 and now after one year of marital bliss, the lovebirds are all thrilled to take on parenthood.



She recently opened up on her pregnancy journey in an interview with the Times of India. The actress revealed that she is a little superstitious about sharing her due date. She said, “The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details”.



Pranitha Subhash, who made her Telugu debut with Baava in 2010 was last seen in the 2019 Tollywood flick, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna. She also recently appeared in the Hindi comedy flick, Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty.

Also Read: Viduthalai: Village set erected on a hill for Vijay Sethupathi and Soori-led Vetri Maaran's directorial