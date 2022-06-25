PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks smart in semi-formals as he arrives in Hyderabad for Kaduva promotions

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Kaduva is getting a pan-Indian release on July 1. The actor is busy promoting the film in various states and has reached Hyderabad today. He was spotted in a semi-formal look as he was welcomed with a bouquet in Hyderabad. The Bramham actor looked smart in a blue polo shirt paired up with denim jeans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was accompanied by the leading lady of the film Samkyutha for the promotions in Hyderabad. He will also release the Telugu teaser today at the pre-release press meet. Today, in the afternoon, the actor will be interacting with Telugu media. Yesterday, Prithviraj Sukumaran was in Chennai for the promotions and interacted with Tamil media.

Check out pics here:

The teaser gave a glimpse of Prithviraj's stylish and massy character, beating up the goons in full action. The film promises to be an action entertainer. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years.

The project stars Vivek Oberoi in an important role, while James Elias Manjiledathu. Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also essay other important roles in the movie. Produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions, the music for the movie has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Kaduva is likely to release in theatres worldwide on 30th June this year.