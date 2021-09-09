PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Nayanthara's film with director Alphonse officially launched, titled 'Gold'

As we reported earlier, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara will be teaming up together for Alphonse Puthren's directorial film. The film is titled Gold and has been officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony. The pooja ceremony of the much-awaited project took place in Kochi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared a few photos from the launch ceremony. The much-awaited project's pooja ceremony was attended by director Alphonse Puthren, Prithviraj's mother Mallika Sukumaran, co-producer Listin Stephen, and the rest of the team members. Gold will mark the comeback of director Alphonse Puthren after 6 long years.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his producer wife Supriya Menon skipped the pooja ceremony as their daughter Alankrita turned 7 years old yesterday. The actor is expected to join the team in two or three days. Nayanthara was also visible at the launch ceremony as she was busy with Atlee Kumar's pan-Indian film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from this, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. He recently wrapped up shooting for his second directorial venture Bro Daddy with Mohanlal.

Nayanthara is also busy with her boyfriend's Vignesh Shivan directorial Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.